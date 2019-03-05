|
Robert F. Goodhart, 96, of Pottstown, widow of Alice D. (Rowe) Goodhart, passed away on Monday at his residence. Born in Reading, PA, he was a son of the late Frank S. Goodhart and the late Edna (Slemmer) Goodhart. Robert worked as a construction electrician for various contractors for twenty three years retiring in 1982. He served in the Navy during World War II and Korean War. Robert was a member of Submarine Vets of WWII, VFW in Albuquerque, NM, and Reading Submarine Vets. He is survived by a nephew, James Goodhart, Pottstown; and a niece, Eileen Petro, Pottstown. He was predeceased by a brother, Richard Goodhart. Services and burial will be private. There will be no viewing. Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA.
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 6, 2019