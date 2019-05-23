|
Robert M. Gordon, 61, of Douglassville, formerly of Philadelphia, husband of Christine B. (Braun) Gordon, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, May 17, 2019. Born in Bristol, PA, he was the son of the late Robert A. and Regina (Buckery) Gordon. Robert was a member of Chesmont Church of Christ in Pottstown. He worked for over 40 years as a technician and then shop foreman at Audi Conshohocken. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed reading. Robert was a member of Pike Township Sportsmen’s Association and loved spending time in the Poconos. Surviving with his wife of almost 40 years are sons Bobby and Colin Gordon; and brothers David K. Gordon, husband of Liz, and Michael W. Gordon, husband of Michelle. A memorial service will be Saturday, June 1, 11:00AM at Chesmont Church of Christ, 699 N. Pleasantview Road, Pottstown, with visitation from 10:00AM to 11:00AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Robert’s name to the benefit the Latvian Orphanage Mission (payable to Chesmont Church of Christ and in the memo section note “Camp Hope”), 699 N. Pleasantview Road, Pottstown, PA 19464.
Published in The Mercury on May 30, 2019