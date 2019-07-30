|
|
Robert Grant Mull, 87 of Spring City, PA passed away on Monday July 29, 2019 at Frederick Living. Visitation and a Funeral Service will be held at Grace Lutheran Church in Royersford with the Rev. Matthew Ollikainen officiating, on Monday August 5, 2019 Visitation at 9:30 am with the service at 11 am. Interment will follow at Limerick Garden of Memories with the Shalkop, Grace, Strunk Funeral Home handling the arrangements. Bob was born in Parkerford, PA, to the late Edwin and Ida (Fulmer) Mull on February 7, 1932. He graduated in the class of 1950 from the former Spring City High School. He served in the US Army after high school and settled down on Washington St. in Spring City, where he grew up. Bob graduated from Penn State University in 1976. He worked for Dana Corporation in Pottstown and ran the Credit Union there in the 1960s. He was Justice of the Peace in Spring City and won an election as a write-in candidate in 1968 to become the first District Justice serving Spring City and the surrounding townships with an office in Bucktown. Bob retired from the bench in 1992 but continued working as a senior judge in various locations around Chester and Montgomery County. During this time Bob served as state treasurer for the Special Court Judges Association of PA. Bob was very active in his community serving as President of the Spring City Little League, board member of Grace Lutheran Church, he was a member of the Liberty Fire Co., Spring-Ford Historical Society, and continued being active in the Tall Cedars Masonic Lodge. He enjoyed his family, golf and bowling and especially time with his granddaughters. Bob is survived by his children, Robert E. Mull of West Chester, PA and his wife Kathy, David A. Mull of Pottstown, PA; and Mark S. Mull of Greenwood, SC and his wife Deborah. In addition, he is survived by six granddaughters and 3 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Laura who passed away on July 4, 2019. Both of his siblings, James Mull of Boyertown and Janet Mull, of Benton, IL, also passed away in 2019. Shalkop Grace & Strunk Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online tributes can be made at www.sgsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Mercury on July 31, 2019