The Mercury Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Warker-Troutman Funeral Home
726 East High Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-326-1510
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Hegedus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Hegedus

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Hegedus Obituary
Robert Hegedus, (also known as Bob, Hedge, and Hedgey) 78, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Pottstown Hospital. He was born in Pottstown and was the son of Michael and Ella (Repovsky) Hegedus. Surviving are sisters; Mary Hegedus, Rita Ferraro, Ann Worrall, Brothers; Michael, Ronald and Donald. He was predeceased by brothers: George, John, Joseph, James, and a sister, Monica. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at St. Gabriel’s Church, 127 Jefferson Street, Stowe, PA. A viewing will be held from 8:45A.M. to 9:45A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10A.M. Interment will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . To view full obituary visit www.warkertroutmanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Mercury on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Warker-Troutman Funeral Home
Download Now