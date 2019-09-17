|
|
Robert Hegedus, (also known as Bob, Hedge, and Hedgey) 78, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Pottstown Hospital. He was born in Pottstown and was the son of Michael and Ella (Repovsky) Hegedus. Surviving are sisters; Mary Hegedus, Rita Ferraro, Ann Worrall, Brothers; Michael, Ronald and Donald. He was predeceased by brothers: George, John, Joseph, James, and a sister, Monica. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at St. Gabriel’s Church, 127 Jefferson Street, Stowe, PA. A viewing will be held from 8:45A.M. to 9:45A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10A.M. Interment will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . To view full obituary visit www.warkertroutmanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Mercury on Sept. 18, 2019