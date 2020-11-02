Robert Hugh McDevitt, widower of Nancy Strausbaugh McDevitt, died on Friday, October 30 at Chestnut Knoll in Boyertown at the age of 94. He lived in Pottstown most his life followed by 6 years at Keystone Villa, Independent Living, in Douglassville. Bob was born in Corry, PA to Hugh and Elma (McGaughey) McDevitt. He received his Eagle Scout Award at the age of 15. Bob was a graduate of Pottstown High School’s class of 1943. He served in the Army during World War II as a military policeman stationed in Germany. He spent most of his career working at the Pottstown Post Office, as a mail carrier and then supervisor. Bob attended the First Presbyterian Church of Pottstown since he was a very young boy, and served as a Deacon, Elder, Superintendent of the Sunday School, and various other positions. He was also a member of the Elks Lodge #814 and their Drill Team. Bob volunteered with Meals on Wheels with his wife for over 15 years. Along with his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his brother, Richard (Mock) McDevitt. He is survived by his daughter Marcia Zeigler, wife of Thomas Zeigler, Pottstown; three granddaughters, Jessica Zeigler-Cihlar, wife of Michael Cihlar, Allison Ghaner, wife of Ray Ghaner, and Megan Zeigler. The loves of his life in the past 13 years have been his five great-grandchildren, Louisa, Thomas, and Mae Cihlar, and Olivia and Robbie Ghaner. He is also survived by his brother, James McDevitt in Davis, CA. In addition to spending time with his family, Bob loved to read and travel. Funeral services will be held at 10:30, Saturday, November 7 at the First Presbyterian Church, 750 N. Evans St., Pottstown. Officiating will be Reverend Carter Lester and Reverend Kerry Pidcock-Lester. A viewing will proceed the service from 9:30 to 10:15. Burial will be at Highland Memorial Park. Masks and social distance will be required. Memorial gifts may be made to the memorial fund of the First Presbyterian Church. Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory at 359 King St., in Pottstown, PA. Our web site exists to serve the friends and family of the deceased. Go to http://www.schumacherandbenner.com
to extend sympathies and access additional service details.