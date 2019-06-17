|
|
Robert J. Koralewski, age 67, of Gilbertsville, PA, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Joyce J. Bush for over 33 years. Born in Toledo, Ohio, he was a son of the late Leonard and Beverly (Cappelletty) Koralewski. Robert was a graduate of Owen J. Roberts High School. He was a self employed truck driver and worked for Stearly Motor Freight and most recently Reliable Auto Salvage Companies in Pottstown, PA. Bob was a member of the Pikeville Rod and Gun Club and the Quoit Club. He was an avid Eagles, Phillies and NASCAR fan. Many know his favorite drivers where the Earnhardts. An outdoorsman, he enjoyed boating and tubing at his Delaware shore home. He also owned a cabin in Tioga County, PA where he spent time with family and friends, hunting and four wheeling. Cruising with family and friends in the Carribean and Bahamas, as well as, vacationing in Florida and Canada where special times for Bob. He enjoyed watching his grandson’s race BMX bikes in Pottstown, PA. Surviving in addition to his wife are: One son – Robert Koralewski and his wife Danielle of Douglassville, PA Two Daughters – Rebecca Campbell, wife of Kaiya of Boyertown, PA Valarie, wife of Michael Riley of Gilbertsville, PA Five Brothers – James, Fred, Gerald, Thomas and Richard Koralewski One Sister – Ann Reigner Four Grandsons – Joshua and Colin Campbell and Devon Clayton and Chris Riley • In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, John Relatives and friends are invited to Robert’s Life Celebration, 11 A.M. on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Houck & Gofus Funeral Home, Inc., 955 N. Charlotte Street, Pottstown, PA. Father Marty Kern will officiate. A viewing will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Pottstown Hospital Cancer Center, 1600 E. High Street, Fl 2, Pottstown, PA 19464. In honor of Robert Koralewski. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Mercury on June 18, 2019