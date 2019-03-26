|
Robert L. Keen, 85, of Honey Brook, formerly of Glenmoore, PA and Laurel Springs, NJ, died Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Tel Hai Retirement Community after a brief illness. Born in Laurel Springs, NJ, he was a son of the late Christian and Ruth (Kern) Keen. He was married 53 years on January 22 to Lucille (Kaempfer) Keen. Robert served 3 years in the US Army during the Korean Conflict followed by 5 years in the reserves. He worked all of his career in the Telecommunications business for several phone companies, retiring in 2003. He was a member of the Bell Telephone Pioneers. Among his many interests were; the Tel Hai Softball League, speed roller skating with the Caln Roller Skating Team, fishing, camping, hiking, orienteering, Frisbee golf, model trains, and being the family handyman. Surviving in addition to his wife are six children, Katherine, married to Greg Stanley of Milton, FL, Robert B., married to Dorothy Gerhart of Geigertown, Michael, married to Kimberly Gerhart of Honey Brook, Karen Kohr of Reading, Lorna, married to Scott Musser of Mohnton, and Andrew, married to Courtney Keen of Mt. Penn; 14 grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren. Preceding him in death are one brother and four sisters. A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 29 at 7 pm at the Tel Hai Chapel, 1200 Tel Hai Circle, Honey Brook, PA 19344 with the family receiving friends from 6-7 pm. A private interment at the convenience of the family will be held at the Glenmoore United Methodist Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Tel Hai Care Assurance Fund, address above. To send the family online condolences visit us at www.groffeckenroth.com <http://www.groffeckenroth.com> . Arrangements by Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland.
