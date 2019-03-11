|
Robert B. Kerr, Sr. age 89, of Royersford died on Saturday evening, March 9, 2019 at the Southeast Veterans Center in Spring City.
He was born on June 9, 1929 in Philadelphia to the late Harry K. and Charlotte M. (Williams) Kerr.
He graduated from Carlisle High School in 1947 and attended Penn State Ogontz Campus.
A proud Veteran, he served in the U.S. Army as a Medical Technician during the Korean War. He then served in the U.S. Air Force Reserves for many years.
Bob worked as a rural mail carrier and retired from the Schwenksville Post Office..
He was a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Royersford, American Legion Post 102 in Schwenksville, Washington Camp 386 Patriotic Sons of America, Free & Accepted Masons in Royersford, and the Warriors Watch.
He is survived by his wife, Joan (Keel) Kerr; son, Robert B. Kerr, Jr.; daughter, Wendy Kerr Sherid and husband Don; grandsons, Robert B. Kerr III, Shawn Kerr, John Sheridan, and Paul Sheridan; great grandchildren, Jaelyn, Emily, Callen, and Jacob; brother, Garrow Kerr and wife Ann; sister, Margaret Stonestreet and husband Joseph.
He was preceded in death by brother James Kerr and Harry Kerr, and sister Mary Kerr.
A viewing will be held at the Devlin Rosmos Kepp & Gatcha Funeral Home, 517 Main Street, Phoenixville, PA on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 5:00 to 6:30 pm. A Funeral Service will be held at 6:30 pm.
A private burial for family will be held in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to The Seeing Eye, PO Box 375, Morristown, NJ 07960 www.SeeingEye.org
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 11, 2019