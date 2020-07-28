Robert Lewis Smith, 92, of Douglassville, PA, husband of Judith N. (Nelson) Smith, died Sunday July 26, 2020 at his residence. Born in Huntington, PA, he was a son of the late Charles C. and Mary (Norris) Smith. Mr. Smith was a graduate of Ursinus College earning a Bachelors degree. He was employed by the former Lee’s Carpet of Bridgeport which became Burlington Industries of Valley Forge, working with data processing management. Mr. Smith was a U.S. Army veteran post WWII, and he was stationed in Japan. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Bridgeport for 85 years, and was active serving as elder for many years and serving on the finance committee. He was a member of the Data Processing Management Association, and was an avid shooter and a member of the NRA. Surviving in addition to his wife are two daughters, Debra Smith, wife of Dennis Bean, Royersford; Susan Smith, widow of Michael Klinger, East Norriton. Two step sons, Rodney Snyder husband of Heather, Ephrata; Douglas Snyder, Mohnton. He was predeceased by his first wife, Virginia (Evans) Smith and one brother, Charles Smith. Memorial services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment is open to anyone who would like to attend and will be held 11:15 am on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Riverside Cemetery, 200 S. Montgomery Ave., Norristown, PA 19403. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in his memory to: Montgomery County SPCA, 1059 Sweisford Road, Perkiomenville, PA 18074 or First Presbyterian Church, 515 Dekalb St., Bridgeport, PA 19405. Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA. Our web site exists to serve the friends and family of the deceased. Go to http://www.schumacherandbenner.com
to extend sympathies and access additional service details.