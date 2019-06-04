|
|
Robert Michael Lightcap, age 65, husband of Carolann (Nagy) Lightcap, of Royersford, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at his home. Born on June 18, 1953 in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, he was a son of the late Robert and Mary Elizabeth Lightcap. Robert worked for many years for the Pennhurst State School and Hospital, after his retirement he found joy in painting and was a very creative and talented artist. In his spare time he loved traveling to Ocean City New Jersey and walking along the boardwalk and painting the local businesses and scenery; But most of all he enjoyed spending time with his loving grandchildren whenever he had the opportunity. Robert was a loving husband, father, grandfather and dear friend to all and he will be missed by many. In addition to his loving wife, Robert is survived by one daughter, Katie (Jason Peterson) Lightcap of Royersford, PA; One son, R. Matthew Lightcap of Royersford; One brother, Stephen K. (Bridgette) Lightcap; and three loving grandchildren, Hayley Lightcap, and Pepper Peterson. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Ceremony at Cattermole Klotzbach Funeral Home, 600 Washington Street, Royersford, Pennsylvania on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 11:00 am. Officiating will be Rev. Janelle L. Krais. Friends will be received from 10:00 am 11:00 am Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 594 Church St. Royersford PA. 19468. Condolences may be made by visiting www.RoyersfordFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Cattermole Klotzbach Funeral Home, Royersford, Pennsylvania.
Published in The Mercury on June 5, 2019