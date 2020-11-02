Robert “Bob” M. Brown, age 70, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Harbor Health Care & Rehabilitation Center, in Lewes, DE. He was born on December 21, 1949 in Cleveland, OH. He spent most of his life as a resident of Pottstown, PA before relocating to Milton, DE to enjoy his retirement near the beach. He was the son of the late Rev. Mark L. and Serena (Popp) Brown. After graduating from Pottstown Senior High School, Bob honorably served in the PA National Guard. He later had a career with Stericycle Medical as a tractor trailer driver. He was a loving father, grandfather and friend. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. He leaves behind his wife of 26 years, Leslie Brown; his son, Brian K. Brown of Pottstown, PA; his son, Robert J. Brown of Boyertown, PA; his son Justin M. Brown and his partner, Ashley Reed of Gilbertsville, PA; his daughter, Tara Monachello and her husband, Robert of Garnet Valley, PA; and sister, Serena Cunningham and brother in law, James. He also leaves behind his grandchildren: Bailey Brown, Liam Brown, Adalena Brown and Serena Brown and step grandchildren: Robert Monachello, Heather Monachello and Ryan Monachello. He is also survived by his nephews and niece. It is with heavy hearts that we say good-bye. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no public services are scheduled.



