Robert M. Geary, Sr., of North Scranton, died on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Gardens of Green Ridge, Scranton. For 54 years, he was the loving husband of Agnes Gillespie Geary. They would have celebrated their 55th Anniversary on September 18th. Born in Scranton, son of the late John and Regina Sullivan Geary, he was a 1958 graduate of Scranton Technical High School and attended Lackawanna Junior College. A proud veteran of the U.S. Army, Robert was also a devoted parishioner of Mary, Mother of God Parish. For over 27 years, he was a fireman for the City of Scranton, retiring with the rank of Captain. Bobs’ love of nature was second to his love of walking. Although many may not know his name, he and his loving niece, Jane, were seen everyday-until recently- walking the sidewalks of North Scranton. Thank you to the new baby that made him smile, to Maureen at Dr. Remicks’office, who cheered them on, to Grippo workers who took the time to wave, and the teachers and PTA members of Neil Armstrong School for their kind words. You gave him new memories. To his caretakers, too many to mention, and to Father Cyril Edwards, Sister Therese Mary Dougherty, and Gerard Pugh, we pray that God will bless you for your constant love, care and compassion for Bob. When he first realized his memory was fading, Bob told his beloved Agnes, “Alzheimer’s may rob me of my ability to eat, write, and think, but Alzheimer’s will never rob me of the love I have in my heart for my God, my family, and my country.” He is survived by a son, Robert Geary, Jr., and wife Gretchen, Marlton, NJ, and a daughter, Dr. Kelly Ann Geary, Eagleville, a grandson, Colin, and a granddaughter, Emily, both of Marlton, NJ., a sister, Mary Rose Lucchi, and husband Robert, Scranton. Also, a furry grandson, Sullivan. He was preceded in death by brothers, John, Edward, Paul, Thomas and infant Patrick, a sister, Regina Gavin, several in-laws, and many nieces and nephews. The funeral will be conducted on Tuesday, with Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:00 am in Holy Rosary Church, at Mary, Mother of God Parish, 316 William Street, Scranton. Masks required and social distancing procedures in effect. Interment, with full military honors, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. Arrangements entrusted to Edward Knight O’Donnell Funeral Home, LLC, Scranton. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mary, Mother of God Parish, 316 William Street, Scranton, PA 18508.



