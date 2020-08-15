1/1
Robert Maloney
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Maloney, 90, of Ormond Beach, FL, formerly of Pottstown, PA, slipped away peacefully on July 19, 2020. He was born on February 11, 1930 in Pottstown to Edward Maloney and Katherine Righlenbaugh Maloney. Robert was a Veteran of the United States Army. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Pauline Maloney; and children, Paul Maloney, Kathy Bortz, and Barbara Schultz. Robert is survived by his wife of 33 years, Peggy Maloney; Peggy’s children, Sandra Bionelli and Stephanie Salter; many grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at a later date for family and friends. Please honor Robert’s memory by making donations in his name to the Alzheimer’s Association. Condolences and memories can be left for the Maloney family at www.VolusiaMemorialFunerals.com. 1930 - 2020 Robert Maloney

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Mercury from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Volusia Memorial Funeral Home
548 North Nova Road
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
3866735373
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pottsmerc.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved