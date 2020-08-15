Robert Maloney, 90, of Ormond Beach, FL, formerly of Pottstown, PA, slipped away peacefully on July 19, 2020. He was born on February 11, 1930 in Pottstown to Edward Maloney and Katherine Righlenbaugh Maloney. Robert was a Veteran of the United States Army. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Pauline Maloney; and children, Paul Maloney, Kathy Bortz, and Barbara Schultz. Robert is survived by his wife of 33 years, Peggy Maloney; Peggy’s children, Sandra Bionelli and Stephanie Salter; many grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at a later date for family and friends. Please honor Robert’s memory by making donations in his name to the Alzheimer’s Association. Condolences and memories can be left for the Maloney family at www.VolusiaMemorialFunerals.com
. 1930 - 2020 Robert Maloney