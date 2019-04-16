|
Robert M. McClaskey, 95, Middletown, Pa., formerly of Phoenixville, Pa., went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at the Middletown Home where Robert had been a resident for the past 6 years. Born and raised in Phoenixville, he was the son of the late Elmer and Mabel McClaskey. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Edith Deery and Marion Byer. There will be a memorial service at 2:00 PM on April 23, 2019, in the Chapel at The Middletown Home, 999 W. Harrisburg Pike, Middletown, Pa. 17057. Interment will immediately follow the service at The Middletown Home Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff at The Middletown Home for their love and care they provided Robert during his six years of residency.
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 21, 2019