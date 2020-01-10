|
Robert Mosera, widower of Donna Mosera, 78, passed away Thursday January 09, 2020 in the Phoenixville Hospital. He was born June 03, 1941 in Philadelphia to Anthony Mosera and Madelle (Bitner) Mosera. He later moved with his family to the Spring Ford area. He then joined The United States Marine Corps, and ultimately spent the rest of his life in the Pottstown and surrounding area. He was a welder for Bethlehem Steel Corporation. Robert leaves behind his daughter, Stephanie Hubert (Michael) of Emmaus; brother Harry Mosera (Nancy); sister Lois Goodyear; granddaughter Rachel; great grandson, James; and other special nieces and nephews. A Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 PM Tuesday January 14 in Shalkop Grace & Strunk Funeral Home, 135 Bridge Street, Spring City 19475. Following the service, interment will be held at The Limerick Garden of Memories Visitation will be from 11:00 AM to 12:00 AM Tuesday, January 14 prior to the service at Shalkop Grace & Strunk Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made at www.sgsfuneralhome.com. All arrangements are being handled by Shalkop, Grace & Strunk Funeral Home, Inc Spring City, PA.
Published in The Mercury on Jan. 11, 2020