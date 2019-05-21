|
Robert A. Moyer, Sr., 82, of Pottstown, husband of Kay Suzanne (Reitnauer) Moyer, passed away on Monday at his residence. Born in Pottstown, PA, he was a son of the late William C. Moyer and the late Fietta (Simmons) Moyer. Bob was a butcher at Kemp's Market, Lower Pottsgrove Township, from 1956 until his retirement in 2000. He became the owner of Kemp's Market in 1988. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, trap shooting and spending time at his cabin in Wyalusing, Pennsylvania. Bob was a member of the Boyertown and Douglass Rod and Gun Clubs, and the National Rifle Association. He was a lifelong member of New Hanover Lutheran Church, Gilbertsville. Bob enjoyed spending time with his family. Surviving besides his wife is a daughter, Diane, fiancé of William Gaul, Pottstown; a brother, William Moyer and his wife Pearl, Gilbertsville; two sisters, Geraldine Wegman, of Douglassville and JoAnne wife of Donald Wirt, Pottstown; five grandchildren, Stacey Moyer, Robert A. Moyer, III, Christopher Moyer, Stephen Wilchek, and Josh Moyer;five great grandchildren, Steffanie Moyer, Sonali Shah, Christian Moyer,Quinten Shah, and Robert A. Moyer, IV. He was predeceased by his son,Robert A. Moyer, Jr. husband of Renee, Boyertown, and his daughter, Roxann Nyce. Services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in his memory to New Hanover Lutheran Church, 2941 Lutheran Rd., Gilbertsville, PA 19525. Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA.
