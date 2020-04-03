Home

Robert N. Lewis, age 88, passed away to be with his Heavenly Father on March 30th. He was a longtime resident of Limerick and later Georgetown, DE. He is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Eleanor J (Heffline), his 2 sons, Alan, husband of Laura and Thomas, husband of Nellum, his 2 daughters, Christine Smith, wife of Barry Smith and Susan (Reger) Matta, wife of Bruce Matta, and a sister Kathy Tobias. Robert also leaves behind 8 grandchildren, 4 step-grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Robert was a proud U.S. Army veteran who saw service during the Korean War. Robert worked for many years as a crane operator at the Bethlehem Steel fabrication plant in Pottstown and later as a boiler operator for the Pennhurst State School in Spring City. He also drove bus for Spring Ford School District for many years as well as a volunteer for Limerick Fire company. Robert was an avid gardener and an enthusiastic fisherman who especially enjoyed worshiping with his church family at the Community Church of Oak Orchard, Millsboro, DE. His children will remember him as a great father who lived his life as an example to others. In lieu of flowers, send donations to: Living Branches Foundation Benevolence Care Fund, 275 Dock Drive, Lansdale PA 19446. Memorial service to be held at a later date.
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 4, 2020
