Robert S. Collingwood, aged 88, passed away peacefully September 26 in Phoenixville. Son of Joseph and Hellen Collingwood of Penn Wynne, he is survived by his sons Joe (Nancy and Robert) and Scott (Diane and Brian). He was a mechanical engineer and a retired long-time employee of General Electric. He had a great sense of humor and was a friend to many. He loved traveling and the outdoors, enjoyed skiing, golfing, sailing and fishing. In lieu of flowers donations to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
would be appreciated.