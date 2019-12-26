The Mercury Obituaries
Cremation Society of Pennsylva - King of Prussia
714 Dekalb Pike
Blue Bell, PA 19422
(610) 354-9800
Robert Stouch
Robert (Chub) Stouch, 89, passed peacefully on Dec. 22, 2019 at Season’s Hospice surrounded by family. Robert was a Navy Veteran and an active member of the church. He leaves wife of 68 years, Barbara (Hums) Stouch and son Rick, husband of Linda Stouch. Predeceased by Robert, husband of Carol, and David, husband of Sue. Survived by 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Memorial Service will be held at St. Pauls UCC on January 11, 2020 at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Pauls UCC or Season’s Hospice.
Published in The Mercury on Dec. 27, 2019
