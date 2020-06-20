Robert "Berto" Tassoni
Robert E. “Berto” Tassoni, 81, husband of Rose Marie (Batzel) Tassoni of Phoenixville, PA, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 19, 2020. Born on December 28, 1938 in Phoenixville, PA, he was the son of Peter and Mary (Ducary) Tassoni. He served in the United States Marine Corps. Berto worked for the Streets Department and then the Water Department for the Borough of Phoenixville until his retirement. He was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, Friendship Fire Company, Slovak Club, and VFW Post 1564. In addition to his wife, he is survived by 3 sons: Robert Eugene Tassoni, Jr. and Sheila Horenci; Richard John Tassoni and wife Sherry; Kenneth Michael Tassoni. 3 Grandchildren: Danielle wife of Michael Davis; Lauren Tassoni and Dustin Chenco; Thomas Tassoni and Jennifer Rennard. 4 Great-grandchildren: Rilee and Thomas Tassoni; Brody and Bryce Davis. He was preceded in death by his beloved Cocker Spaniel, Fritz. A public viewing will be held at the Devlin Rosmos Kepp and Gatcha Funeral Home, 517 S. Main Street, Phoenixville, PA on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 7:45 am to 9:15 am. A celebration of Berto’s life will follow at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church and burial at St. Michael’s Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to the Parkinson’s Foundation.

Published in The Mercury from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
