Resources
Robert Varner Obituary
Robert D. Varner, 82, husband of Mary C. (McKeand) Varner, died Sunday, November 3, 2019, at his Upper Providence Twp. home, surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Varner was born on December 29, 1936, in Philadelphia, to the late Wilhelmina R. (Stabley) and LeRoy E. Varner. Before retiring, Mr. Varner was Director of Physical Plant & Grounds for American College of Financial Services, Bryn Mawr. He previously was a partner with his brother in Bob-Roy Construction Co. and a dairy farmer on the Varner family farm, both in Upper Providence Twp. Mr. Varner was a member and past-president of the Collegeville Rotary Club. He also was a co-founder, with brother Roy, of Boy Scout Troop 531, Upper Providence Twp. In addition to his wife, Mr. Varner is survived by his children, Brenda Moyer (Bryan), Marybeth Parker (Grant), Patti Kerrigan (Danny), Lisa Angelucci (Ken), and Robert Varner, II. (Christine); 16 grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and his sister Ruth Ann Glover (John). He was preceded in death by his brother, LeRoy Varner, Jr. A private graveside service will be held in the Huntersville Trinity Cemetery, Mill Creek Twp., Lycoming Co. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to an SPCA of the donor’s choice. Arrangements are by Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc., Trappe.
Published in The Mercury on Nov. 6, 2019
