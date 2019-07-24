|
|
Robert P. Weber, 86, husband of Louise “Queenie” (Ruffing) Weber, of Phoenixville, PA died on Monday, July 22, 2019 at home. Born on December 23, 1932 in Phoenixville, PA he was the son of the late Paul and Ethel (Stockslager) Weber. He graduated from Phoenixville Area High School, class of 1950. After graduation, he enlisted with the Navy and served as a Navel Air Mechanic on several aircraft carriers before being honorably discharged. He worked as a Salesman for Medford Meats for 33 years. He was a Coach and Manager for Phoenixville Little League for 10 years and then Phoenixville Babe Ruth League for 5 years. Surviving in addition to his wife are 2 children: Son, Robert Weber, Jr. and wife Monica; Daughter, Jan Louise Weber, 3 Grandchildren, Amanda, Brian, and Kaitlyn, 4 Great-grandchildren, Parker, Jacob, Molly, and Ainsley. Services are private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Tri-County Hospice, 13 Armand Hammer Blvd., Pottstown, PA 19464. Arrangements by Devlin Rosmos Kepp and Gatcha Funeral Home. Condolences may be given at www.GatchaFuneral.com.
Published in The Mercury on July 29, 2019