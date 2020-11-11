1/
Robert William Wilde
Robert W. Wilde, 62, of Wyalusing, PA. Passed away on Monday November 9, 2020 in his residence Born in Pottstown. He was a son of the late Edward H. Wilde, Sr. and Mary E. (Maloney) Wilde of New Hanover, PA. Robert was employed as a service technician for Wayne Automation for many years. Previously he worked for Mrs. Smith’s Foil Company in the maintenance department. He served in the US Air Force. Robert is survived by his children, a son Daniel Wilde of Perkiomenville and a daughter, Rebecca L. wife of Andrew Tait of Spring Mount. Siblings, Edward H. “Judge” Wilde of New Hanover and Lynne Caswell of Rehoboth, DE. Three grandchildren also survive him. Robert is predeceased by his sister Diane Wilde. Funeral services will be held at the Limerick Garden off Memories Chapel of the Good Shepherd on Friday November 13, 2020 at 2:00 PM. Family and friends may call Friday from 1:00 to 2:00 pm at the chapel. Arrangements by the Linwood W. Ott Funeral Home, Inc. 111 North Reading Ave. Boyertown, PA. 19512. Online condolences may be made at www.lwottfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Mercury from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Linwood W. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
111 North Reading Ave
Boyertown, PA 19512
6103672345
