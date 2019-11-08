|
|
Robert L. Youse, 85, Husband of Kay (Cha) Youse, of Boyertown passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019. Born in Boyertown, PA, he was the son of the late Paul Youse and Marie (Ritter) Youse. Robert was a graduate of Boyertown High school and worked for many years at Cabot Corporation. After graduating from high school, he entered the Army and was stationed in Korea where he met his wife. He was a member of St. Joseph’s Hill Lutheran Church. Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons; Ronald, husband of Sue and Barry, husband of Nancy as well as two grandchildren; Courtney and Collin. Robert also has a sister, Margie Reitnauer. Robert was predeceased by two sisters, Janet and Shirley. A funeral service will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 11:00AM at Morrell Funeral Home Inc., 124 W. Philadelphia Ave. Boyertown, PA. Relatives and friends will be received from 10:00AM to 11:00AM. Burial will be in Hill Church Cemetery. Morrell Funeral Home Inc., is in charge of arrangements. (www.morrellfuneralhome.com)
Published in The Mercury on Nov. 9, 2019