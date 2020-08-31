Roland C. Ellis, 87, of Fleetwood, passed away on Thursday August 27, 2020 at Grand View Manor in Fleetwood. Born in Pottstown, he was the son of the late George B. and Erminia (Fredd) Ellis. Roland served in the US Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He worked for Pacific Bell Telephone company for two years, IBM Corp. for two years, the University of Missouri for twelve years, and the US Postal Service for fourteen years. Roland was a member of The Tea Party Organization, was an accomplished writer, and held several patents. Surviving are two sisters Helen Zikmund and Mary Steinberg; his caregiver Mary K. Steigerwalt; and numerous nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers George, Harry, and Herbert Ellis; and sisters Betty Ellis and Dorothy Steigerwalt. The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Grand View Manor for their excellent care. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Roland’s memory to the Wounded Warrior Project
