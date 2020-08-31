1/1
Roland C. Ellis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roland's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roland C. Ellis, 87, of Fleetwood, passed away on Thursday August 27, 2020 at Grand View Manor in Fleetwood. Born in Pottstown, he was the son of the late George B. and Erminia (Fredd) Ellis. Roland served in the US Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He worked for Pacific Bell Telephone company for two years, IBM Corp. for two years, the University of Missouri for twelve years, and the US Postal Service for fourteen years. Roland was a member of The Tea Party Organization, was an accomplished writer, and held several patents. Surviving are two sisters Helen Zikmund and Mary Steinberg; his caregiver Mary K. Steigerwalt; and numerous nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers George, Harry, and Herbert Ellis; and sisters Betty Ellis and Dorothy Steigerwalt. The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Grand View Manor for their excellent care. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Roland’s memory to the Wounded Warrior Project at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/default.aspx?tsid=11585&ovr_acv_id=6794&campaignSource=ONLINE&source=BS20001&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI093qv-rA6wIVF4iGCh2DgwV7EAAYASACEgKXLvD_BwE View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Mercury from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Catagnus Funeral Home
711 North Franklin Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-323-4440
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pottsmerc.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved