Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Roland Schock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roland Henry Schock

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Roland Henry Schock Obituary
Roland Henry Schock, 77, of Summerton, SC husband of Joanne Elaine Pfleger Schock, died Sunday, June 16, 2019, at his home. Born February 13, 1942, in Boyertown, Pennsylvania, he was a son of the late Roland Gordon Schock and the late LaRue Elizabeth Seip Schock. He was a US Air Force veteran, a retired police officer with the Colebrookdale Township Police Department, and a retired District Justice and Senior District Justice for Berks County, Pennsylvania. He was a real estate agent for Century 21/The Alderman Agency, which later became Santee Associates Realty. He was a member of the National Fraternal Order of Police, Boyertown Masonic Lodge #741, and he was a 32nd Degree Mason. He is survived by his wife of Summerton; two daughters, Hope Schock George (Roy) of Ruther Glen, Virginia and Tina Schock Mathias (Mark) of Boyertown, Pennsylvania; four grandchildren, Ashley Jalowy, Nick Nensel, Maggie Neiman (Jarid) and Holly Trump (George); a great grandson; a brother, Terry Schock; and a sister, Patricia Schock Reinert (Nelson), both of Boyertown, Pennsylvania. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Boyertown Lodge #741, 346 E. 3rd Street, Boyertown, Pennsylvania 19512. Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org
Published in The Mercury on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.