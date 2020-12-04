Roman Wolodemyr Mitz, Sr., 69, passed away on Wednesday, December 2nd, 2020, at ManorCare in Pottstown. Born in Pottstown on March 24, 1951, he was the son of the late Nicholas and Rozalia (Gulen) Mitz. Roman was a lifelong resident of Pottstown and a member of St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church. He graduated from Pottsgrove High School and from the Institute of Computer Sciences with an Associate of Specialized Business. Roman started his career as a Manager of Computer Operations at Mrs. Smith’s Frozen Foods, and most recently he worked as an assistant machine operator for First Quality Retail Services. He enjoyed coin collecting, gardening, and playing pool. He is survived by a son, Roman W. Mitz, Jr. and his wife, Kelli Ireland of Pittsburgh; his two granddaughters Torrin Ireland Mitz of Pittsburgh and Jamie Pachuta-Ireland of Philadelphia; a brother, Andrew Mitz of Birdsboro; and his ex-wife and friend, Ewa Mitz of Pittsburgh. Services for Roman are at 11am Monday, December 7, 2020, in St. Michael’s Ukrainian Cemetery, Douglass St., Birdsboro. Services will be livestreamed. Condolences may be made on the obituary page for Roman at www.warkertroutmanfuneralhome.com
The staff at Warker-Troutman Funeral Home, Pottstown is entrusted with the arrangements.