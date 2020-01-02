|
|
Ronald L. Church, 75, husband of Linda (Stonesifer) Church of Lower Pottsgrove Township passed away on Monday December 30, 2019 in Phoenixville Hospital. Born in N. Plainfield, NJ he was the son of the late Louis and Audrey (Swanson) Church. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Aloysius R.C.C. on Saturday January 4, 2020 at 11:30 A.M. A viewing will be held on Saturday from 9-11 A.M. from Warker-Troutman Funeral Home, 726 E. High St., Pottstown, PA. Interment will be in Limerick Garden of Memories, Limerick, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the , 1818 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19103. To view obituaries or to send condolences go to www.warkertroutmanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Mercury on Jan. 3, 2020