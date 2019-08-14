The Mercury Obituaries
Mann-Slonaker Funeral Home
222 Washington Street
East Greenville, PA 18041-1414
215-679-9589
Ronald Davidheiser Obituary
Ronald L. Davidheiser, 79, of Barto, passed away suddenly on Monday, August 12, 2019 from injuries sustained in an accident while working on his Columbia County farm. He was the husband of Yvonne (Moerd) Davidheiser. Born on March 13, 1940 in Pottstown, he was a son of the late Charles and Elizabeth (Montrose) Davidheiser. He was a 1958 graduate of Pottstown High School, 1962 graduate of Bloomsburg University and later earned a master’s degree from Temple University. Ron began his teaching career at Upper Perkiomen High School before moving to Pottstown High School where he taught Business and Accounting for 30 years before retiring. He also coached the Pottstown High School wrestling team. Ron was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and working on his land. He also enjoyed spending time with his family at their home at the shore. In addition to his wife of 56 years, he is survived by a daughter, Jan at home; son, Kurt, husband of Janine Davidheiser, of Barto; grandsons: Kade and Kole; sister, Marlene, wife of the late Hugh Falvey, of Pottstown; brother, LaVerne, husband of Lorraine Davidheiser, of Boyertown, 5 nieces and nephews and many great nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Ron’s life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be offered at www.mannslonakerfuneralhome.com Arrangements are entrusted to Mann-Slonaker Funeral Home, East Greenville, PA.
Published in The Mercury on Aug. 15, 2019
