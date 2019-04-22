The Mercury Obituaries
Alleva Funeral Home, Inc.
1724 East Lancaster Ave
Paoli, PA 19301
Ronald Hardy
Ronald Hardy

Ronald Hardy Obituary
Ronald Hardy, 72, of Phoenixville, PA died suddenly on March 26, 2019. Ron attended Valley Forge Military Academy and was a graduate of Phoenixville High School and Widener University. He was an avid reader with a special interest in military history. He was preceded in death by his father, Major Ronald Hardy, and his mother, Helen V. Hardy. Ron was loved by his family and friends. He was tremendously smart, extraordinarily kind, and always had a smile to brighten your day. He will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held at Alleva Funeral Home, 1724 E. Lancaster Avenue, Paoli, PA on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 7:00 pm. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Veterans of Foreign Wars at http://www.vfw.org. For on-line condolences, please visit www.allevafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 24, 2019
