Ronald E. Hess, PhD, 80, husband of Susan (Sheaffer) Hess, Collegeville, died Monday, July 1, 2019, at Einstein Medical Center - Montgomery, E. Norriton Twp. Dr. Hess was born on November 22, 1938, in Flemington, Clinton Co., PA to the late William R. and Ruth V. (Masden) Hess. He earned a bachelor of science degree in chemistry from Lock Haven State College and a doctorate in organic chemistry from Cornell University. Dr. Hess retired in 2016 from Ursinus College where he taught for 50 years. He previously taught at Cheltenham High School. At Ursinus he chaired the chemistry department and was a pre-med advisor. He was the first occupant of the Brownback-Wagner Chair in the Health Sciences, was named David Laucks Hain Professor of Chemistry, received the Lindback Award for distinguished teaching, and received the American Chemical Society Award for Excellence in Undergraduate Teaching in the Chemical Sciences (Philadelphia section). Dr. Hess was a member of Augustus Lutheran Church, where he served on the church council and cemetery committee. He was a coach for the Collegeville American Legion baseball team and was an avid Phillies fan. He was a member of the National Railway Historical Soc., a train watcher and photographer, and collected railway art. He also was a volunteer at the Great Valley Nature Center. In addition to his wife of 57 years, Dr. Hess is survived by his sons, Stephen A. Hess, Collegeville, and David A., husband of Christine (Reiner) Hess, Catonsville, MD; and his grandsons, Caleb and Elijah Hess. He was preceded in death by his sister, Janet Frank. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, August 24th, at Augustus Lutheran Church, 717 W. Main St., Trappe, PA 19426, with the Rev. G. Warren Weleck, Pastor, officiating. Friends may call from 10:00 to 10:45 AM, Saturday, at church. Memorial contributions may be made to Augustus Lutheran Church, 717 W. Main St., Trappe, PA 19426; or Ursinus College, Advancement Office, 601 E. Main St., Collegeville, PA 19426, https://www.ursinus.edu/support-uc/. Arrangements are by Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Mercury on July 9, 2019