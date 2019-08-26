Home

Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:30 AM - 2:00 PM
Gatsby's restaurant at Sunnybrook
Ronald Hinchliffe Obituary
Ronald E. Hinchliffe, 88, husband of Laura A. (Axsmith) Hinchliffe, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Reading Hospital.
Born in West Reading, he was the son of the late Albert and Betty (Purcel) Hinchliffe.
Ronald graduated from Phoenixville High School in 1949. He was in the Coast Guard for 3 years and then worked at PECO. He was an avid golfer and member at Spring Ford Country Club. In his spare time, he enjoyed gardening, wood working, and playing poker. Ronald loved to tell jokes and was known as a good storyteller. He was a big Philadelphia Eagles fan.
Surviving along with his wife Laura of 65 years, is his son Gregory Hinchliffe, husband of Michele Shade-Hinchliffe; grandchildren Carly and Ryan. He is predeceased by his son Jeffrey Hinchliffe.
Friends and family are invited to share memories and celebrate Ronald's life in Gatsby's restaurant at Sunnybrook, anytime between 11:30 and 2:00pm Friday, August 30th.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the (4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300 Jacksonville, FL 32256) in Ronald's name.
Published in The Mercury on Aug. 26, 2019
