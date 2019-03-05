The Mercury Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schumacher and Benner Funeral Home
359 King Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-326-5755
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Peters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Peters

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ronald Peters Obituary
Ronald J. Peters, 62, of Pottstown, PA, loving and caring husband of Joni L. (Baer) Peters, died Saturday at his residence after fighting a courageous battle against cancer for many years. Born in Shamokin, PA, he was a son of the late George A. and Margaret A. (Wisniewski)Peters. Ronald was a graduate of St. Pius X High school. He was employed as a newspaper carrier for the Reading Eagle. He was an active member of Saint James Lutheran Church, Geigertown, where he was the chairman of the property committee. He was kind and considerate, and was always willing to help others. Surviving in addition to his wife are two brothers, Richard Peters and his wife Elizabeth; Robert Peters and his wife Heide; Nephews, Ricky and Zachary; Nieces Samantha and Michelle; brothers in law, Ronald Baer and his wife Kim; Michael Baer and his wife Donna. A celebration of his life will be held 11:00 am on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at St. James Lutheran Church, 1337 Geigertown Road, Birdsboro. Officiating will be Reverend Beverly Wenrich. Burial will immediately follow in the church cemetery. The family will greet relatives and friends from 10:00 am until 11:00 am on Saturday at the church.` In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Memorial Fund of St. James Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 5, Geigertown, PA 19523. Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA. Our web site exists to serve the friends and family of the deceased. Go to http://www.schumacherandbenner.com to extend sympathies and access additional service details.
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schumacher and Benner Funeral Home
Download Now