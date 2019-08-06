The Mercury Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Catagnus Funeral Home
711 North Franklin Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-323-4440
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Peterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Peterson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Peterson Obituary
Ronald L. Peterson, 70, of Boyertown, Colebrookdale Twp., formerly of Triangle, NY, husband of the late Joy M. (Brown) Peterson, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. Born in Whitney Point, NY, he was the son of the late Hubert L. and Doris (Callen) Peterson. After serving in the United States Air Force in Vietnam, Ronald received his Bachelor’s degree in Information Systems from The City University of New York. He was employed by United Health Services at Wilson Hospital in Johnson City, NY as a computer programmer, and eventually director. He worked at Pottstown Hospital for 28 years as the director of Information Systems. He was a former member of the Boyertown Optimists, serving as a youth basketball coach and referee, as well as a board member, former president, and he was Optimist of the Year in 2002. Currently, Ron was a board member for the Boyertown YMCA, serving on the golf committee and a board member for the Foundation for Boyertown Education. Surviving are children Megan Peterson Haas, wife of Jeremiah and Rob Peterson, husband of Jill; grandchildren Jacob and Elizabeth Peterson and Elliott Haas; and sister Frances Peterson. Along with his wife and parents, he is predeceased by his sister Debra Peterson. A celebration of Ron’s life will be held on Friday, August 9th at 12 pm at the Copperfield Inn at Lakside in Limerick, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ron’s name to either United Way of Greater Philadelphia, 1709 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, PA 19103-1294 or The Optimist Club of Boyertown, P.O. Box 144, Boyertown, PA 19512. Catagnus Funeral Home, Pottstown is in charge of arrangements. View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Mercury on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now