Ronald L. Peterson, 70, of Boyertown, Colebrookdale Twp., formerly of Triangle, NY, husband of the late Joy M. (Brown) Peterson, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. Born in Whitney Point, NY, he was the son of the late Hubert L. and Doris (Callen) Peterson. After serving in the United States Air Force in Vietnam, Ronald received his Bachelor’s degree in Information Systems from The City University of New York. He was employed by United Health Services at Wilson Hospital in Johnson City, NY as a computer programmer, and eventually director. He worked at Pottstown Hospital for 28 years as the director of Information Systems. He was a former member of the Boyertown Optimists, serving as a youth basketball coach and referee, as well as a board member, former president, and he was Optimist of the Year in 2002. Currently, Ron was a board member for the Boyertown YMCA, serving on the golf committee and a board member for the Foundation for Boyertown Education. Surviving are children Megan Peterson Haas, wife of Jeremiah and Rob Peterson, husband of Jill; grandchildren Jacob and Elizabeth Peterson and Elliott Haas; and sister Frances Peterson. Along with his wife and parents, he is predeceased by his sister Debra Peterson. A celebration of Ron’s life will be held on Friday, August 9th at 12 pm at the Copperfield Inn at Lakside in Limerick, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ron’s name to either United Way of Greater Philadelphia, 1709 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, PA 19103-1294 or The Optimist Club of Boyertown, P.O. Box 144, Boyertown, PA 19512. Catagnus Funeral Home, Pottstown is in charge of arrangements. View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Mercury on Aug. 7, 2019