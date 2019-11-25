The Mercury Obituaries
Houck and Gofus Funeral Home
955 North Charlotte Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-323-8220
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Stevens

Ronald Stevens Obituary
Ronald L. Stevens, age 73, passed away peacefully on November 22, 2019, in the Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care Inpatient Center at Phoenixville Hospital. He was the widower of Catherine Mary Stevens who passed away May 25, 2017, celebrating 26 years of marriage. Ron was a United States Air Force Veteran and liked fishing and auto body work. Special thank you to the entire staff of Seasons Hospice who cared for and comforted Ron during his final weeks. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, from 10:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at the Houck & Gofus Funeral Home, Inc., 955 N. Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464. A Life Celebration will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place after the service at Pottstown Cemetery West. Online condolences may be made at http://www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Mercury on Nov. 26, 2019
