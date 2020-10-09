1/1
Ronald W. Frick Sr.
Ronald W. Frick Sr., 79, of Gilbertsville, PA, passed away on October 8, 2020. A viewing will take place on October 16, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 660 N. Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464. A Life Celebration will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place after the service at Mt. Zion Cemetery. Please note, masks and social distancing will be required at the viewing and service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ron’s memory to Grace Lutheran Church. For a complete obituary, please visit www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Mercury from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
