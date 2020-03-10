The Mercury Obituaries
More Obituaries for Ronald Long
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald W. Long Jr.


1972 - 2020
Ronald W. Long Jr. Obituary
Ronald W. Long, Jr., 48, Upper Providence Twp., died Thursday, March 5, 2020. Ronnie was born on January 22, 1972, in Lansdale, to Ronald W. Long, Sr. and the late Bonnie L. (Snyder) Stott. Ronnie was an emergency medical technician with Volunteer Medical Service Corps Of Lansdale and Lower Providence EMS. He was a firefighter with and former fire chief of Trappe Fire Co. and former firefighter with Black Rock Volunteer Fire Company. In addition to his father, Ronnie is survived by his son, Christopher M. Rainey-Long, his sister, Dawn M., wife of James R. Thomas, and his nephews, James R. Thomas, Jr. and Samuel L. Thomas. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 14th, at Trinity Reformed Church, United Church Of Christ, 532 E. Main St., Collegeville. Friends may call from 9:30 to 10:45 AM, Saturday, at church. Memorial contributions may be made to any local volunteer ambulance or fire company. Arrangements are by Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc., Trappe.
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 11, 2020
