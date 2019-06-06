|
Rosalie A. Brandel, daughter of the late August (Bud) Wilson and Rosalie Kelius & wife of late Leslie Brandel of Pottstown passed peacefully in her residence on Tuesday May 21st, 2019. Rose was a 1969 graduate of Spring Ford High School. She was employed at Verizon for 34 years until her retirement in 2003 at which time she drove a school bus. Rose enjoyed swimming in her pool, gardening, going to the movies, and spending time with family and friends. Rose is survived by her two sons Clint and Derek, both of Pottstown, one granddaughter Adrianna, three brothers Steven, Charles, and Robert, a sister Susan Roetling, wife of John, many nieces and nephews, and her predeceased brother August (Gus) Wilson. A memorial will be held at Tri County Bible Church (142 Buchert Rd, Gilbertsville) on Saturday June 8th at 10am. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions to the .
Published in The Mercury on June 7, 2019