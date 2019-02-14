The Mercury Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schumacher and Benner Funeral Home
359 King Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-326-5755
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Castellano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Castellano

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rose Castellano Obituary
Rose Castellano, 66, passed away on Sunday February 3, 2019. She is survived by her son Alvin Heller, her grandchildren Kyla Weller, Teagan and Reagan Heller and Mackenzie Umberger, a brother Wally Kanehl, her sisters, Yvonne Kanehl, Sally Kanehl, and many nieces and nephews. Rose enjoyed going to Jake’s Flea Market and always had a dog from the SPCA. She will be missed and was very loved by all. Services and burial will be private. There will be no viewing. Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA. Our web site exists to serve the friends and family of the deceased. Go to http://www.schumacherandbenner.com to extend sympathies and access additional service details.
Published in The Mercury on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schumacher and Benner Funeral Home
Download Now