Rose Castellano, 66, passed away on Sunday February 3, 2019. She is survived by her son Alvin Heller, her grandchildren Kyla Weller, Teagan and Reagan Heller and Mackenzie Umberger, a brother Wally Kanehl, her sisters, Yvonne Kanehl, Sally Kanehl, and many nieces and nephews. Rose enjoyed going to Jake’s Flea Market and always had a dog from the SPCA. She will be missed and was very loved by all. Services and burial will be private. There will be no viewing. Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA. Our web site exists to serve the friends and family of the deceased. Go to http://www.schumacherandbenner.com to extend sympathies and access additional service details.
Published in The Mercury on Feb. 15, 2019