More Obituaries for Rose Latshaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Ella Latshaw

Rose Ella Latshaw Obituary
Rose Ella (Kugler) Latshaw, 86, went home to be with her Lord and Savior peacefully on Thursday, February 13. She was born Rose Ella Catherine Kugler on November 18, 1933 to the late H. Franklin and Violet (Malenke) Kugler. She was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Robert M. Latshaw and her sisters, Gladys Willauer, Alice Yost and Frances Leach. She is survived by her children Elizabeth, Nancy, Daniel and Jon, nine grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Calling hours will be from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. on Saturday February 22, at the Parker Ford Church, 20 Rinehart Road Pottstown. A Celebration of Life service will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made, in her memory, to the Parker Ford Church.
Published in The Mercury on Feb. 18, 2020
