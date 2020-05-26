August 21, 1938 – May 18, 2020 Rose M. (Dise) Wean, 81, wife of the late Emmet J. Wean of Pottstown, PA passed away at her residence on Monday, May 18th. She was the daughter of the late Hastings C. & Josephine (Zaleski) Dise. Before she retired, Mrs. Wean cared for adults with developmental disabilities at Growth Horizons & at the former Pennhurst facility. She had also sewed flags for the Collegeville Flag Company. Rose enjoyed spending time with family, yard sales, flea markets, horses, AVON collecting, flowers, coffee, donuts, shrimp and pizza. Most recently her enjoyment was watching television at volume 100. Mrs. Wean is survived by her loving sons Steven G. Dise, fiancée of Linda & Brian L. Dise; brother, Hastings Joseph Dise, husband of Patricia; step-daughter, Faye Saladino, wife of Joseph; grandchildren, Angela, Sarah, Matthew, Amber & Steven Jr; step-granddaughter, Rachel; great-grandchildren, Marissa, Chase, Gage & Gabriella; step-great-grandchildren, Elizabeth & Ryan. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Carol Dise and her sister, Pearl R. Knerr, wife of Morris. The family would like to send a special thank you to Donna & Brian, George & the Professor for helping out both Rose & Emmet over the years. Funeral Home Services are being provided by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania – King of Prussia, Blue Bell, PA. Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Good Will Ambulance 714 E. High St, Pottstown, PA 19464.



