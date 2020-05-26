Rose Marie Wean
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
August 21, 1938 – May 18, 2020 Rose M. (Dise) Wean, 81, wife of the late Emmet J. Wean of Pottstown, PA passed away at her residence on Monday, May 18th. She was the daughter of the late Hastings C. & Josephine (Zaleski) Dise. Before she retired, Mrs. Wean cared for adults with developmental disabilities at Growth Horizons & at the former Pennhurst facility. She had also sewed flags for the Collegeville Flag Company. Rose enjoyed spending time with family, yard sales, flea markets, horses, AVON collecting, flowers, coffee, donuts, shrimp and pizza. Most recently her enjoyment was watching television at volume 100. Mrs. Wean is survived by her loving sons Steven G. Dise, fiancée of Linda & Brian L. Dise; brother, Hastings Joseph Dise, husband of Patricia; step-daughter, Faye Saladino, wife of Joseph; grandchildren, Angela, Sarah, Matthew, Amber & Steven Jr; step-granddaughter, Rachel; great-grandchildren, Marissa, Chase, Gage & Gabriella; step-great-grandchildren, Elizabeth & Ryan. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Carol Dise and her sister, Pearl R. Knerr, wife of Morris. The family would like to send a special thank you to Donna & Brian, George & the Professor for helping out both Rose & Emmet over the years. Funeral Home Services are being provided by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania – King of Prussia, Blue Bell, PA. Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Good Will Ambulance 714 E. High St, Pottstown, PA 19464.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Mercury from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of PA
4100 Jonestown Road
Harrisburg, PA 17109
8007208221
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved