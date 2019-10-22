|
|
Rosemarie Catherine (Speckhart) Miller of Parkerford, 81, died on October 21, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, surrounded by family. Rosemarie was born on August 3, 1938, in Phoenixville, graduating from Phoenixville High School in 1956. During a thirty-year career as a United States Postmaster, she served the Uwchland and Parkerford communities for fifteen years each, earning the distinction of State Postmaster of the Year. After retiring from the Postal Service, she worked at Warrick Jewelers for the last fifteen years of her life. Committed to public service and her community, Rosemarie served on the Board of Supervisors of East Coventry Township, including two years as its chair. She was an active member of Soroptimist International of Pottstown, working to further the well being of women and girls. An avid golfer, she was a member of the Spring Hollow Golf Club Ladies League and served as the club’s president. Above all a woman of steady, cheerful faith, Rosemarie was a member of Saint Theresa of Calcutta Parish, where she sang in the choir. With her husband of 62 years, Glenn A. Miller, her Postal Service colleagues, and her friends, Rosemarie traveled widely, visiting Thailand, Japan, and the Netherlands, among other places. Rosemarie is survived by her husband Glenn; four children, G. Scott Miller (Pamela), Pamela Donahower (William IV), Michael Miller, and Mark Miller (Riste); six grandchildren; and her brother, Stephen Speckhart, Jr. She is predeceased by her parents, Marie (Herman) and Stephen Speckhart, Sr. Family and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass at Saint Teresa of Calcutta Church, 256 Swamp Pike, Limerick, PA on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM with the Rev. Paul Brandt officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service at the church from 9:30 – 11:00 AM. Interment will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery, Parkerford, PA. In lieu of sending flowers, please consider donating to the Nature Conservancy or Soroptimist International of Pottstown. Online condolences can be made at www.sgsfuneralhome.com. Shalkop Grace & Strunk Funeral Home, Spring City is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Mercury on Oct. 23, 2019