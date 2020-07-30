1/
Rosena Wilde
Rosena (Ott) Wilde, 91, of Schwenksville, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, at Parkhouse Nursing and Rehabilitation in Upper Providence. She was the wife of the late James R. Wilde, Jr. Born February 20, 1929, in Schwenksville, she was a daughter of the late Christopher and Lydia (Updegrove) Ott. Mrs. Wilde was a long-time member of the Fairview Village Seventh Day Adventist Church, where she was actively involved with many community service projects. When she was younger, she worked for the Collegeville Flag Company in Collegeville. She is survived by her sons, James R. Wilde, III and his wife, Suzanne, of Greer SC, and Phillip A. Wilde, Sr. of Waymart, PA, her siblings, Christopher Ott, Elsie Battaglia, and Gabriel Ott; her grandchildren, Phillip, Jr, and Daniel Jefferies; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her siblings, Ruth Hemmighaus, Sara Hoffman, Clara Galambos, Samuel Ott, Carl Ott, Cleveland Ott, Roger Ott, and Marie Ott. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service at 10 AM on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at the R. L. Williams, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., 3440 Skippack Pike, Skippack, PA 19474. The family will receive friends from 9-10 AM. All guests must wear a mask and follow the current social distancing regulations. Interment will follow at Limerick Garden of Memories. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Fairview Village Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1010 Kriebel Mill Rd., P. O. Box 246, Fairview Village, PA 19409. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.RLWilliamsFuneralHome.com

Published in The Mercury from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
R.L. Williams, Jr. Funeral Home
3440 Skippack Pike
Harleysville, PA 19438
610-584-6611
