|
|
Roy Alan (Koder) Cook, 45, of Boyertown, husband of Adrienne M. Cook, passed away on Saturday January 4, 2020 in Pottstown Memorial Hospital, Pottstown, PA. Born in North Penn Hospital, Lansdale, PA, he was the son of Rose M. (Humprey) Anderson and the late Ralph L. Koder Sr. He had a career in driving truck for Allen Myers, Sacks & Sons, along with numerous trucking companies over the years. Roy also worked as a tow truck operator for Berks Mont Towing, V & M Towing, and Faust Towing over the years. He was an active member of the Boyertown Area Fire & Rescue, as well as the Boyertown Area Salvation Army. Roy spent the last eight years as an instructor with the United States Naval Sea Cadets program. Roy is survived by children Jonathan B. Cook companion of Kristina Townsend, Jesse D. Cook husband of Alexis C. Cook, Alandra T. Colvin wife of Troy A. Colvin Jr., Tanara M. Cook, Zemyna M. Cook, Jacob M. Cook, Glenny A. Ayala, Emily Ayala, Grandchildren, Wesley B. Cook, Parker J. Cook, Deaglan S. Cook, Valarie M. Murphy, Skyler A. Bedell, Kaylee M. Revels, and Kaylanie Y. Revels, Sister Connie M. Mcgaughey wife of Jerry Mcgaughey, Brother Ralph L. Koder Jr. husband of Brenda Koder, Nieces Amanda N. McPeek wife of Jarrod McPeek, Heather M. Tompkins, Miranda Koder and MaKenna Koder, Nephews Richard J. Tompkins husband of Natalie Tompkins, and Matthew R. Koder. There will be a memorial service on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Friendship Hook and Ladder banquet hall located at 10 Warwick Street Boyertown, PA 19512. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Mercury on Jan. 9, 2020