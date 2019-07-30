|
|
Roy Monroe Bramm, age 88, of Covington, PA, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at his home. He was born on January 5, 1931 in Lewistown, a son of George and Elsie (Fisher) Bramm. Roy was married to Barbara (Dunn) Bramm. He worked as a mechanic for Car Quest. Roy enjoyed watching TV in his lift chair and working on cars. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; three sons, Roy Bramm, Jr. of Pottstown, Kenneth Bramm of Mansfield, and William Bramm of Pottstown; three daughters, Sandra Bechtal of Covington, Debra (Curtis Heaps) Lefelhoc of Mansfield, and Katherine (Kevin) Starks of Mansfield, and his sister, Elsie Penegalley of Boyertown. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Ray Bramm, and Richard Bramm; and two step sisters, Mary and Martha. Friends and family are invited to call on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 2:00-3:00pm at the Buckheit Funeral Chapel 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, PA 16933. A memorial service will follow immediately at 3:00pm with Pastor Ed Siddle officiating. Burial will be in Knowlton Cemetery in Covington, PA. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Mercury on Aug. 1, 2019