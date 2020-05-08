Roy Louis Reifsnyder Sr., 71, of Pottstown, PA, passed away on May 6, 2020, at Pottstown Hospital – Tower Health. He was the husband of Sharon L. (Vath) Reifsnyder, with whom he shared 50 years of marriage. Born in Pottstown, PA, on November 3, 1948, Roy was the son of the late John L. Reifsnyder and Martha J. (Curry) Reifsnyder. Roy graduated from Pottstown High School in 1966. He then began his education at Bentley University, obtaining his accounting degree in 1970. After his graduation, Roy began working for Arkema, Inc. as the plant accounting manager; he stayed there for 32 years. From 2010-2015, Roy worked at Wayne Automation Corporation as a corporate controller, and most recently worked as the tax collector for the Borough of Pottstown. When Roy was not working, he spent much of his time volunteering for the community. He spent 39 years with Pottstown Little League and 8 years as a chaperone for the Pottstown High School Band. Each year, Roy looked forward to planning the 4th of July Parade with the Parade Committee. Although Roy’s occupation and volunteer work meant the world to him, his most cherished role was being a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him! In addition to his wife, Roy is survived by his children, Roy Reifsnyder Jr., Pottstown, PA, Ryan Reifsnyder, Gilbertsville, PA, and Kris Martin, wife of Ronald, Douglassville, PA; his grandchildren, Amber, Eric, Tyler, and Ashlyn; his sister, Nancy Neilsen, wife of Christian; his brother, Robert Reifsnyder, husband of Catherine; and his nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephew. Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Houck & Gofus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 955 N Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464, will be handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Mercury from May 8 to May 10, 2020.