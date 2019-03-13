|
There are women changing the world in the ordinary places, making sacrifices that ring loud onto many generations to come. Ruby Louise Kolb (Poper) was one of these women; a dedicated and loving wife, mother, sister, and Nana. Ruby’s story began on August 19, 1939 in Spring City, PA, the second of five children to Cletus and Ruth Poper. All her life she had an undying love for the west, since at the age of ten her family moved to New Mexico and there she graduated from Valley High School in 1956. Soon after, she met Russell Kolb and they married 60 years ago on January 10, 1959. They moved back to PA and had three children Randy (married to Lisa), Jeanette (married to Brooke Morrison) and Marsha (married to Bryan Weaver). Ruby created a home where the door was always open to all and especially her five grandchildren: Melissa, Jansen, Morgan, Larissa and Jessica. She was a hard worker on the farm, loved to laugh with others, serve others by Meals on Wheels, ski and take trips with Russell. Her strength was in her prayers and love for God and His Word. Ruby went to be with Jesus- the One she left a strong example to love with all your heart on March 11, 2019. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the celebration of Ruby’s life on Sunday March 17, at 3pm at the Hopewell Community Church 1130 Commerce Drive Pottstown PA 19464. Pastor Bruce Malberry will officiate. Visitation will be from 2-3pm Sunday at the church. In lieu of flowers, donation checks can be made out to: Compassion International Attn: Gift Planning Department 12290 Voyager Pkwy Colorado Springs, CO 80921; “In memory of Ruby Kolb” on the memo line. On line condolences and obituary can be viewed at www.sgsfuneralhome.com, Shalkop Grace Strunk Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 14, 2019