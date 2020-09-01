1/
Russel H. Kolb
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Russel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Russel H. Kolb, 93, of Zieglerville, formerly of Sassamansville, husband of Hilda (Hoffman) Kolb, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 30 at Lehigh Valley Hospital. Born in New Hanover Twp., he was the son of the late Augustus and Mabel (Herb) Kolb. Russel was a US Army veteran and a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Niantic. He worked as a mechanic at several local car dealerships for many years, and at Bally Block Company for 10 years. Russel enjoyed woodworking and fishing and loved to travel with his wife. Surviving with his wife is his brother Carl Kolb, husband of Jane, and several nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, he is predeceased by his brothers Leroy and Forrest Kolb and sisters Evelyn Standhart, and Edith Sweinhart. Services and interment are private. Catagnus Funeral Home, Gilbertsville is in charge of arrangements. View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Mercury from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Catagnus Funeral Home
1020 East Philadelphia Avenue
Gilbertsville, PA 19525
610-367- 4440
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pottsmerc.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved