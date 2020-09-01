Russel H. Kolb, 93, of Zieglerville, formerly of Sassamansville, husband of Hilda (Hoffman) Kolb, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 30 at Lehigh Valley Hospital. Born in New Hanover Twp., he was the son of the late Augustus and Mabel (Herb) Kolb. Russel was a US Army veteran and a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Niantic. He worked as a mechanic at several local car dealerships for many years, and at Bally Block Company for 10 years. Russel enjoyed woodworking and fishing and loved to travel with his wife. Surviving with his wife is his brother Carl Kolb, husband of Jane, and several nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, he is predeceased by his brothers Leroy and Forrest Kolb and sisters Evelyn Standhart, and Edith Sweinhart. Services and interment are private. Catagnus Funeral Home, Gilbertsville is in charge of arrangements. View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com