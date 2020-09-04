Russell J. Scharneck, 84, of Pottstown, PA, passed away on September 2, 2020, at Pottstown Hospital – Tower Health. He was the husband of Anna Arline (Mentzer) Kerstetter Scharneck, with whom he shared 25 years of marriage. Born in Reading, PA, on March 6, 1936, he was the son of the late Robert and Clara (Barnhard) Scharneck. Russell joined the United States Army in 1957, where he honorably served our country. After his time in the service, he worked as a steel estimator for Metropolitan Steel. He belonged to Stichter Lodge #254 in Pottstown, and was an active and faithful member of Trinity Reformed United Church of Christ. Russell had an interest in antique cars and watching professional wrestling. Anyone who knew Russell will remember his passion for helping those in need. He was a huge “people” person and loved to tell funny jokes to brighten the day of individuals he encountered. He will be deeply missed. In addition to his wife, he is lovingly remembered by his stepchildren, Roberta Oxenford, wife of David, Debra Kerr, wife of Michael, and Matthew Kerstetter, husband of Annette; his grandchildren, David (& Jamie) Oxenford Jr., Lauren Oxenford, Jacob (& Morgan) Oxenford, Brianna Kerstetter, and Robert Kerstetter; and his great-grandchildren, Quinn Oxenford, Everett Oxenford, and Olivia Oxenford. He is predeceased by his brothers, Robert, Charles, and Richard Scharneck; and his sister, Beatrice Ebright. Visitation will take place on September 10, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at Morning Star Fellowship, 100 Limekiln Rd., Bechtelsville, PA 19505. A Life Celebration will follow at 11:00 a.m. Inurnment will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Please note, masks and social distancing will be required at the visitation and service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Russell’s memory to The Muscular Dystrophy Association
online at https://www.mda.org/
or to Trinity Reformed United Church of Christ, 60 N. Hanover St., Pottstown, PA 19464. Houck & Gofus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 955 N. Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464, will be handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com
.